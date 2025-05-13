Earnings Watch: Cisco, Applied Materials, Deere & Company, and Alibaba Headline a Packed Results Week

Over 500 companies are set to report this week, including 11 S&P 500 constituents, with investors closely monitoring key releases from Cisco Systems, Applied Materials, Deere & Company, and China’s Alibaba.

Cisco Systems: Focus on AI and Quantum Growth

Cisco Systems will announce its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, May 14. Analysts expect the networking giant to post earnings per share of ₹0.92 and revenue of ₹14.05 billion, slightly above last year’s figures.

The company’s performance is under the microscope as it pushes into high-growth areas like AI infrastructure and quantum computing.

Cisco’s guidance for the full fiscal year remains ambitious, projecting revenue between ₹56.0 billion and ₹56.5 billion and EPS of ₹3.68–₹3.74. Investors are looking for signs that Cisco can maintain momentum amid macroeconomic headwinds and increased competition in the tech sector.

Applied Materials:

Applied Materials, a bellwether for the semiconductor equipment industry, is set to release its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 15. Market expectations are for revenue of ₹7.12 billion, up 7.1% year-on-year, and earnings per share of ₹2.31, marking a 10.5% increase.

The company has consistently beaten market expectations in recent quarters, and analyst sentiment remains positive, with a moderate buy rating and a 30% upside target from current levels. However, the stock has lagged behind the broader market this year, and investors will be keenly watching for commentary on export restrictions and the overall semiconductor demand outlook.

Deere & Company: Agricultural Sector in Focus

Deere & Company will also report on Thursday, offering a window into the health of the global agricultural sector. As a leading manufacturer of farm equipment, Deere’s results are seen as a proxy for broader trends in commodity prices and rural investment. The market will be watching for updates on supply chain dynamics, demand from emerging markets, and the impact of fluctuating crop prices on equipment sales.

Alibaba:

Alibaba’s earnings, also scheduled for Thursday, are drawing significant attention as the Chinese e-commerce and cloud giant seeks to reassure investors amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. Recent weeks have seen profit estimates revised upward, and market participants expect a potential 5.9% move in either direction following the results.

Alibaba’s report will be closely scrutinised for signals on Chinese consumer demand, cloud business momentum, and the company’s ongoing restructuring efforts.

Market Context and Outlook

This week’s earnings come as the S&P 500 posts its second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, with 78% of companies so far beating Wall Street expectations.

However, investors remain cautious amid signs of consumer strain, persistent inflation concerns, and ongoing international trade tensions. Alongside corporate results, key economic data releases-including retail sales and consumer sentiment indices-will further shape market sentiment.

With volatility expected around these high-profile reports, traders are preparing for significant price swings, particularly in tech and consumer-facing stocks. As results roll in, the focus will be on forward guidance and management commentary, which could set the tone for markets heading into the summer.