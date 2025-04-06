Easter 2025 Date: Why is Easter Sunday So Late This Year?

Easter Sunday in 2025 falls on April 20, making it one of the latest Easter dates in recent years. This significant Christian holiday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and marks the conclusion of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

The timing of Easter is determined by a unique formula based on lunar cycles and the spring equinox, which explains why it is so late this year.

Why is Easter So Late in 2025?

Easter’s date varies each year because it is calculated as the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring (vernal) equinox. In 2025:

The spring equinox occurred on March 20 .

. The first full moon after the equinox, known as the Paschal Full Moon , happened on April 12 .

, happened on . Since April 13 was also a Sunday, Easter was pushed to the following Sunday, April 20.

This rare alignment makes Easter unusually late. The latest possible date for Easter is April 25, which last occurred in 1943 and will happen again in 2038[2][6][8].

Key Dates for Lent and Holy Week in 2025

Lent began on Ash Wednesday, March 5, 2025, and lasts for 40 days (excluding Sundays). It concludes at different times depending on Christian denominations:

Catholics : Lent ends at sundown on Holy Thursday (April 17) .

: Lent ends at sundown on . Other Christians: Lent may continue until Holy Saturday (April 19).

Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday, includes several significant days:

Palm Sunday (April 13): Marks Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Maundy Thursday (April 17): Commemorates the Last Supper and Jesus’ commandment to love one another. Good Friday (April 18): Observes Jesus’ crucifixion and death. Holy Saturday (April 19): A day of reflection before celebrating the resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Fasting Rules During Lent

Fasting is a core tradition during Lent, symbolizing Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the wilderness. Key fasting practices include:

Abstaining from meat on Ash Wednesday , Good Friday , and all Fridays during Lent.

, , and all Fridays during Lent. Eating only one full meal and two smaller meals on fasting days without snacking.

Many Christians also give up indulgences like sweets, alcohol, or social media as acts of self-discipline.

Exceptions apply for children under 14, pregnant or nursing women, the elderly, and those with medical conditions.