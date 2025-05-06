Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) Declares Second-Quarter 2025 Dividend: $1.50 Per Share for LLY Stockholders

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has announced a second-quarter 2025 dividend of $1.50 per share on its outstanding common stock, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to shareholder returns.

The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2025. This move continues Lilly’s consistent track record of dividend payments, now spanning 55 consecutive years, and underscores the company’s financial stability and operational strength.

The latest dividend declaration comes as Eli Lilly maintains its focus on pioneering medical advancements in key therapeutic areas such as diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, immune disorders, and oncology. With a market capitalization exceeding $700 billion and institutional ownership above 80%, Lilly remains a dominant force in the global pharmaceutical sector.

Lilly’s dividend yield currently stands at approximately 0.73%, with dividend growth of 15.4% over the past twelve months. The company’s robust financial health is further evidenced by a strong gross profit margin of 81.7% and a 12.8% total return over the past year.

These metrics reflect the company’s ability to generate consistent cash flows and return value to its shareholders amid a competitive and evolving healthcare landscape.

In its recent financial results, Lilly reported a 45% year-over-year revenue increase for the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong sales of flagship products.

However, the company did adjust its full-year earnings guidance downward, citing market dynamics and competitive pressures, particularly in the GLP-1 drug class for obesity treatment.

Despite these headwinds, analysts maintain a generally bullish outlook on LLY stock, with several upward earnings revisions and price targets reflecting confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.