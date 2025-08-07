Eli Lilly Stock Downgraded by Leerink Partners Amid Concerns Over Oral GLP-1 Drug Trial Results | LLY Stock Price

Eli Lilly’s stock faced renewed pressure after Leerink Partners downgraded the pharmaceutical giant, citing concerns over the company’s GLP-1 drug franchise—particularly following underwhelming trial results for its oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron.

The research firm pointed to disappointing efficacy data and a notably high patient dropout rate in late-stage orforglipron trials as major drivers of the downgrade.

This setback has heightened investor anxiety about the long-term competitiveness of Eli Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes treatment pipeline, even as its flagship injectable GLP-1 drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro, continue to deliver robust sales growth.

Leerink’s analysts specifically underscored that the initial data from orforglipron failed to meet high market expectations, fueling uncertainty about the company’s ability to extend its lead in the highly competitive anti-obesity and diabetes market.

This comes at a time when Lilly’s rivals, especially Novo Nordisk, are also advancing their own next-generation obesity treatments. The market reaction was swift, with Eli Lilly shares falling sharply as investors reassessed future growth prospects in light of heightened competition and pipeline risk.

Despite strong revenue growth from its established GLP-1 injectables and a positive long-term outlook for the broader obesity drug category, Eli Lilly now faces greater scrutiny over its ability to innovate and maintain market leadership. Investors will be closely watching further developments in Lilly’s GLP-1 pipeline and the regulatory path for orforglipron as the company seeks to address the concerns raised by Leerink and maintain confidence in its growth trajectory.investing