Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Surges Past $4,000 — Is a New ATH Incoming? | ETH Price

Ethereum vaulted above the $4,000 threshold, extending a multi-week rally that carried intraday highs toward the $4,200–$4,240 area.

The advance marks ETH’s strongest run since the 2021 cycle peak and its highest levels since late 2024, narrowing the gap to the all-time high near $4,868 set in November 2021.

Market participants are weighing whether persistent inflows and broader risk appetite can fuel a clean extension toward $4,500 and beyond.

Price action has turned decisively constructive. ETH cleared heavy resistance at $4,000 on rising volume, then stabilized in the mid-$4,100s after brisk profit-taking near the psychological $4,200 mark. Traders are identifying $4,100–$4,150 as initial support, with $4,350–$4,500 as the next key supply zone where prior rallies have stalled.

A sustained weekly close above that band would place the prior record in focus. Relative strength versus bitcoin has been firm, consistent with phases when altcoins assume leadership during risk-on swings.

Flow dynamics remain supportive. Institutional appetite and corporate treasury interest have been cited as catalysts, alongside indications of large over-the-counter buying.

Improving sentiment, evidence of whale accumulation, and a series of short squeezes have magnified upside as resistance levels gave way. With liquidity deep and momentum strong, the path of least resistance appears higher so long as buyers defend the $4,000–$4,050 breakout shelf.

Risks include momentum fatigue as ETH approaches entrenched resistance, as well as the potential for sharp mean reversion if overbought conditions intensify around $4,350–$4,500. Failure to hold $4,100 on pullbacks would weaken near-term structure.

Conversely, a decisive weekly close above resistance would favor an advance toward $4,700–$5,000, setting the stage for a potential retest of the 2021 peak. For now, reclaiming $4,000 resets the broader uptrend and keeps a new all-time high within sight, contingent on sustained inflows and disciplined support of key levels