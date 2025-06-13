Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) Expands Digital Wage Payment Solutions in Malaysia | EEFT Stock

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, has made significant strides in Malaysia with its subsidiary Ria Money Transfer gaining approval from the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) to disburse digital wage payments via the Ria Wallet.

Announced on June 13, 2025, this development targets Malaysia’s large migrant workforce, many of whom are unbanked, by offering a secure and compliant payroll solution in collaboration with Mastercard.

The Ria Wallet, part of the Ria Prepaid Card Program, enables a range of financial services including depositing funds, withdrawing cash from ATMs, paying bills, and conducting domestic and international transfers.

Users can also make QR code-based payments at millions of locations in Malaysia via DuitNow, streamlining financial access for workers in industries like construction, agriculture, and manufacturing. For employers, the Ria Payroll Management System simplifies payroll processes, enhancing transparency and regulatory compliance.

This initiative addresses a critical need in Malaysia, where migrants constitute approximately 15.3% of the total workforce, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). A significant portion of these workers lack access to traditional banking, making Ria’s digital solution a pivotal step toward financial inclusion.

Espen Kristensen, Managing Director for Ria Money Transfer in Asia Pacific, emphasized the company’s commitment to tackling wage management challenges for Malaysian employers while fostering inclusivity.

Complementing this expansion, Euronet recently acquired about 800 MEPS ATM terminals from Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) on May 30, 2024, becoming the largest non-bank ATM operator in the country. This move, effective from April 1, 2024, enhances cash access for millions across urban and rural areas, further supporting financial inclusion efforts .

On the financial front, Euronet’s stock hit a 52-week high of $113.52 on June 11, 2025, reflecting robust investor confidence. The company, with a market cap of $4.89 billion, reported strong Q1 2025 results, achieving an adjusted EPS of $1.13 and record revenues of $916 million, surpassing expectations. Analysts maintain a “Buy” consensus, viewing the stock as undervalued with a P/E ratio of 15.45 and revenue growth of 7.73%.

Euronet’s strategic expansions in Malaysia and solid financial performance underscore its growing influence in the fintech and payments sector, positioning it as a key player in driving digital economy solutions globally.