Evercore ISI lifts BP share price target to $38 after strong Q2; Outperform reiterated | BP Stock Price

Evercore ISI raised its 12‑month price target on BP to $38 from $35 and maintained an Outperform rating following the oil major’s stronger‑than‑expected Q2 performance, citing solid downstream results, robust trading, and sequential volume improvements despite softer benchmark prices.

The new target implies upside from recent trading levels and reflects growing confidence in BP’s execution on cost reductions and balance sheet de‑risking initiatives.

BP reported underlying replacement cost profit of about $2.35 billion for Q2, operating cash flow of $6.27 billion, and net debt reduced to roughly $26.0 billion, alongside an 8.32‑cent quarterly dividend and a $750 million share buyback for the quarter, underscoring capital return visibility.

Evercore highlighted progress on structural cost cuts, with $0.9 billion delivered in 1H25 against a program targeting $1.7 billion versus the 2023 baseline, as well as momentum in upstream project start‑ups and exploration success.

The firm also pointed to BP’s portfolio actions and deleveraging as key to dampening commodity volatility in financials, while signaling that additional divestments remain a near‑term watch item for investors. Separate coverage has similarly noted that other brokers adjusted targets following Q2, reinforcing a constructive skew to sentiment into 2H25 amid improving downstream and trading contributions.

Investors will focus on the durability of trading strength, execution on cost and asset‑rotation plans, and delivery against the financial frame that targets resilient dividends, ongoing buybacks, and a path to $14–$18 billion net debt by end‑2027.