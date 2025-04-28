FEMSA Reports Robust Q1 2025 Results Amid Mixed Retail Performance

MONTERREY, N.L., Mexico – Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA), a leading multinational company based in Monterrey, delivered a solid financial performance in the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating resilience across its diversified business segments despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

FEMSA announced a net income of $284.1 million for the quarter, translating to earnings of 79 cents per share. Adjusted for discontinued operations, earnings stood at 45 cents per share. The company’s total consolidated revenues surged by 11.1% year-over-year, while income from operations increased by 4.9%, underscoring the strength of FEMSA’s operational platform and its ability to adapt to shifting market dynamics.

The company’s retail division, particularly Proximity Americas-which includes the OXXO convenience store chain-reported a 6.8% increase in total revenues. However, income from operations in this segment declined by 11.8%, reflecting a softer consumer environment, higher labor costs, and a challenging comparison base from the previous year. S

ame-store sales in Proximity Americas dipped by 1.8%, signaling continued pressure on consumer spending in key markets.

In contrast, the Health division emerged as a standout performer, with revenues climbing 21.0% and income from operations soaring by 27.4%. This robust growth highlights FEMSA’s strategic focus on expanding its health retail footprint and capitalizing on favorable trends in the sector.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, the company’s beverage arm and the world’s largest Coca-Cola bottler by sales volume, delivered impressive results. Total revenues grew by 10.0%, and income from operations rose by 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The division benefited from solid volume performance and positive currency effects in South American markets, which helped offset softer trends in Mexico.

FEMSA’s digital financial services also showed strong momentum. Spin by OXXO, the company’s digital wallet, reached 8.9 million active users-up 20.9% year-over-year-while Spin Premia, its loyalty program, expanded to 25.2 million active users, reflecting a 15.9% increase.

Looking ahead, FEMSA’s management remains cautiously optimistic. The company has implemented a range of revenue-driving and cost-cutting initiatives to address margin pressures, particularly in its retail operations.

Leadership anticipates a gradual recovery in consumer demand and improved performance in the second half of the year, with stronger momentum expected in the third quarter.

FEMSA’s first-quarter results underscore its ability to navigate complex market conditions through a diversified business model, operational discipline, and a commitment to innovation in both retail and digital services.

As the company continues to adapt to evolving consumer trends and economic challenges, it remains well-positioned for sustainable growth in 2025 and beyond.