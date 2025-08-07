Figma (NYSE: FIG) Stock Plummets 37% in Five Days Following Volatile Post-IPO Rally | FIG Stock Price

Figma’s stock has experienced significant volatility since its recent initial public offering (IPO), plunging approximately 37% over the past five days. The design software company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange for $33 per share, but saw its shares surge dramatically—rising more than threefold to a peak near $143 within days.

This spectacular first-day rally was fueled by strong investor demand, high revenue growth expectations (around 40% year-over-year for the second quarter), and the company’s consistent profitability, a rarity among recent tech IPOs.

However, following this rapid ascent, Figma’s shares underwent a sharp correction as early investors and IPO recipients engaged in profit-taking, leading to a steep decline in price.

By the most recent close, shares had dropped to around $84.44, wiping out much of the initial gains and reducing the company’s market valuation from near $60 billion to roughly $44 billion.

Despite the pullback, Figma retains a robust business profile with over 13 million active users and a prestigious client roster including Google, Microsoft, Netflix, and Uber. The company’s CEO, Dylan Field, continues to hold stock valued over $5 billion, underscoring insider confidence. The IPO raised approximately $1.2 billion, primarily benefiting existing shareholders and key venture capital backers.

The IPO followed the collapse of a $20 billion acquisition attempt by Adobe in 2023 due to regulatory hurdles in Europe and the UK. Figma’s valuation still significantly exceeds Adobe’s former offer, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its growth prospects and resilience.

In summary, Figma’s stock has experienced a roller-coaster debut marked by explosive early gains followed by a notable correction.

The company’s strong fundamentals and impressive user adoption underpin its long-term potential, but near-term price volatility demonstrates the unpredictable nature of high-growth tech IPOs in the current market environment. Investors should weigh this backdrop carefully when considering positions in Figma shares.