Figma’s successful IPO boosts the market, creating opportunities for Canva and Databricks. | Figma Stock Price

Figma recently made headlines with its successful stock market debut, raising over $500 million and tripling its stock price on the first day. This event has caught the attention of both Wall Street and Silicon Valley, showing a renewed interest in high-growth software companies going public.

With Figma raising more than $1.2 billion, many view this as a sign that investors are eager to support strong companies. Figma has solid financials, including about 50% year-over-year revenue growth and profitability. This positive response suggests that there is ample money available for other promising companies waiting to go public.

Now, other well-known software companies are likely considering their own IPOs. Analyst Gil Luria mentioned Canva and Databricks as potential candidates that might take advantage of this favorable market.

Other companies like AI customer-service provider Genesys Cloud Services and HR software firm Rippling are also being watched closely. Expert Matt Kennedy believes that Figma’s success might encourage more software companies to enter the public market.

While the pace of IPOs may not return to the highs of 2021, Figma’s strong debut shows that investors want high-quality, unique companies, especially in popular areas like software as a service (SaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI). If Figma’s stock continues to perform well, it could lead to more major tech companies deciding to go public.