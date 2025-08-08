Firefly Aerospace stock soars in Nasdaq debut after upsized IPO prices at $45 | FLY stock Price

Firefly Aerospace surged in its Nasdaq debut after pricing its upsized initial public offering at $45 a share, with indications ahead of the open pointing to a strong first print and early trades launching around $70 as demand spilled over from the book to the tape.

The rocket and lunar lander maker raised about $868 million by selling roughly 19.3 million shares, above its already lifted range, in what ranks as the largest U.S. space-tech listing of the year to date.

At the indicated levels, Firefly’s market value stretched toward the high single-digit billions, with opening trades implying a valuation near $10 billion before settling to a close that still left the company up more than 30% on day one.

The pop follows a brisk roadshow and a notable reset in investor appetite for space and defense names, aided by Firefly’s expanding backlog and recent mission milestones, including a lunar landing earlier this year and a growing cadence of responsive launch work for government customers.

The deal’s upsizing and above-range pricing underscore robust institutional sponsorship, while live indications showed a wide pre-open spread that tightened into the first print as buy orders accumulated.

Shares opened at $70, up roughly 56% from the IPO price, before moderating into the close, a pattern consistent with high-demand debuts where supply from allocations meets strong secondary interest.

By session end, Firefly’s valuation tracked in the $8.5–$9.8 billion zone depending on reference price and share count, placing it ahead of other 2025 space listings and signaling confidence in the company’s ability to scale production and execute on government programs.

With fresh capital, a marquee customer slate, and heightened visibility, near-term focus turns to execution: ramping launch cadence, converting backlog, and defending margins in a competitive launch market where schedule reliability and responsive capability are increasingly prized by national security buyers.