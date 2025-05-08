First Round of May Social Security Payments Set for May 14: What Beneficiaries Need to Know | SSA Payment

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to issue the first round of May 2025 Social Security payments in just eight days, with the next scheduled deposit set for Wednesday, May 14. This payment will be directed to retirees whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month.

The distribution follows the SSA’s established schedule, which staggers payments based on beneficiaries’ birth dates to ensure an orderly process throughout the month.

For May 2025, the payment schedule is as follows:

May 14: Beneficiaries with birthdays from the 1st to the 10th

May 21: Beneficiaries with birthdays from the 11th to the 20th

May 28: Beneficiaries with birthdays from the 21st to the 31st

Those who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 have already received their May payment earlier in the month. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients received their regular May check on May 1 and will receive their June SSI payment early, on May 30, due to June 1 falling on a Sunday this year.

Social Security payments are not distributed at random; the SSA maintains a strict and transparent schedule. If a payment does not arrive on the expected date, beneficiaries are advised to wait three business days before contacting their bank or the SSA to resolve any issues.

The amount each beneficiary receives depends on factors such as retirement age, lifetime earnings, and the length of time they contributed to Social Security. Those retiring at age 62 can receive up to $2,831 per month, while waiting until age 70 can increase the benefit to as much as $5,108 per month.

As Social Security remains a vital source of income for millions of Americans, staying informed about payment schedules and eligibility is essential for financial planning. Beneficiaries are encouraged to monitor the SSA’s official communications for any updates or changes to the payment calendar.