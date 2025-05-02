First Trust Advisors LP Buys 157,618 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

First Trust Advisors LP has significantly increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS), purchasing an additional 157,618 shares during the fourth quarter.

According to the latest SEC filings, this move represents a 28.9% increase in their holdings, bringing the total to 702,363 shares.

As of the most recent report, the value of First Trust Advisors LP’s position in Woodside Energy Group stands at approximately $10.96 million.

This acquisition comes amid a period of notable institutional activity in Woodside Energy Group. Other hedge funds and institutional investors have also been adjusting their positions in the company, with several increasing their stakes over the last quarter.

Institutional investors now own about 3.17% of Woodside Energy Group’s outstanding shares.

Woodside Energy Group, listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, has attracted attention from a range of large investors.

The company’s share price has experienced some volatility over the past year, declining from $17.81 in April 2024 to $13.07 as of April 29, 2025-a drop of more than 26%. Despite this, the recent uptick in institutional buying signals ongoing confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

First Trust Advisors LP’s increased investment highlights the continued interest from major funds in the energy sector and Woodside’s strategic importance within it.

As energy markets remain dynamic, institutional moves such as this are closely watched by investors seeking insight into sector trends and potential opportunities.