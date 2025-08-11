Ford (F) Rejigs E.V. Plans After Billions in Losses: $30,000 Truck, Delays to Larger Models, and a Profit Push by 2027 | Ford Stock Price

Ford unveiled a sweeping reset of its electric-vehicle strategy after racking up multi‑billion‑dollar losses, outlining a new family of lower‑cost EVs anchored by a midsize, four‑door pickup starting around $30,000 in 2027 and built on a streamlined platform and production process aimed at rapid cost deflation.

The announcement, billed internally as a “Model T moment,” marks a pivot toward affordability and manufacturing simplicity, including lithium iron phosphate batteries and an “assembly tree” approach designed to cut complexity, time, and labor needs.

The strategic shift follows persistent red ink in Ford’s Model e unit, which lost $5.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to post a similar loss this year amid industry price pressure and shifting U.S. policy on incentives and tariffs. Management has delayed next‑generation large EVs, including the full‑size electric pickup and a new E‑Transit, to 2028 as it concentrates on smaller, higher‑volume models with materially lower battery costs and faster manufacturing cycles.

Ford says the affordable lineup should be profitable within a year of the 2027 launch, targeting expense reductions through LFP chemistry, structural battery integration, larger castings, and a modular platform spanning trucks, vans, and SUVs. The company will retool its Louisville plant for the first wave, while continuing broader investments in U.S. battery capacity to localize supply and reduce exposure to policy volatility.

The near‑term scoreboard remains tough: EV sales slipped in the first half while hybrids surged, and Ford acknowledges broader demand headwinds as incentives fade and charging build‑out slows.

Still, executives argue the cost-down roadmap—focused on smaller vehicles where consumers accept fewer trade‑offs—can restore competitiveness versus both legacy peers and aggressive Chinese rivals, with profitability hinging on execution speed and scale.