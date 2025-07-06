Ford, GM, Kia, and Hyundai Post Strong Sales Gains in Second Quarter

The U.S. auto industry is showing strong momentum as major automakers report significant sales gains for the second quarter of 2025. Ford led the charge with an impressive 14.2% increase in sales compared to the same period last year, signaling a robust rebound in consumer demand and supply chain normalization.

General Motors, Ford’s chief rival, also posted solid results, with a 7.3% rise in second-quarter sales year-over-year. This growth reflects steady demand across GM’s diverse lineup, including SUVs and electric vehicles, as the company continues to invest heavily in new technology and production capacity.

South Korean Brands Achieve Record First-Half Sales

South Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai both achieved their best-ever first-half sales results in North America. Kia reported an 8% increase in sales from a year ago, while Hyundai outpaced even that with a 10% gain.

These results highlight the brands’ growing appeal among American consumers, driven by a combination of value, reliability, and an expanding portfolio of electric and hybrid models.

Comparative Sales Performance Table

Automaker Q2 2025 Sales Growth vs. Q2 2024 First-Half 2025 Sales Growth vs. 2024 Ford 14.2% — GM 7.3% — Kia — 8% Hyundai — 10%

The strong sales numbers underscore the resilience of the automotive sector, even as it faces ongoing challenges such as fluctuating material costs and the transition to electric vehicles. Analysts note that pent-up demand, improved inventory levels, and attractive financing options have all contributed to the surge in sales.

With consumer confidence remaining high and automakers unveiling new models in the coming months, the industry appears poised for continued growth through the remainder of the year.