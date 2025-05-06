Ford Moter Stock: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Stock Price and Q1 2025 Financial Results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closed on May 5, 2025, providing a mixed picture for investors.

Despite exceeding Wall Street’s earnings expectations, Ford’s stock price slipped 1.07% in regular trading to $10.17, with further declines in after-hours trading, as investors digested the automaker’s cautious outlook and the impact of new tariffs.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $40.7 billion, down 5% year-over-year but above analyst forecasts

$40.7 billion, down 5% year-over-year but above analyst forecasts Net Income: $471 million, a sharp 65% decline from $1.3 billion a year earlier

$471 million, a sharp 65% decline from $1.3 billion a year earlier Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.14, beating the forecasted loss of $0.02 per share

$0.14, beating the forecasted loss of $0.02 per share Adjusted EBIT: $1.02 billion

$1.02 billion Wholesale Shipments: Down 7% to 971,000 units

Ford’s traditional automotive business saw a modest 3% revenue decline but a nearly 90% drop in EBIT to $96 million. The “Pro” commercial division reported a 16% revenue decline, while the Model e electric vehicle segment narrowed its losses to $849 million from $1.1 billion a year ago.

Guidance Withdrawn Amid Tariff Uncertainty

A key headline from Ford’s Q1 report was the suspension of its full-year 2025 financial guidance. The company cited significant uncertainty stemming from newly imposed tariffs, which are expected to cost Ford an estimated $2.5 billion this year.

While Ford has managed to offset $1 billion of these costs through supply chain adjustments and cost-cutting, the remaining impact remains a major concern.

Ford’s leadership pointed to “immediate risks, particularly the likelihood of widespread supply chain disruptions affecting production,” and the potential for further tariffs or retaliatory measures as reasons for retracting its outlook.

The company emphasized that, absent these tariffs, it was on track to meet its original full-year guidance.

Market Reaction and Investor Sentiment

Despite the earnings beat, Ford’s stock price declined, reflecting investor unease over future profitability and the broader impact of trade policy uncertainty. The drop in net income and revenue, coupled with the withdrawal of guidance, overshadowed operational improvements and cost-saving initiatives.

Ford’s Q1 2025 results highlight both resilience in the face of external pressures and the challenges ahead. The company’s ability to navigate tariff impacts, manage costs, and accelerate its EV transition will be closely watched by investors.

For now, the stock remains under pressure as the market awaits greater clarity on the global trade environment and Ford’s path forward.