Former Australian cricket captain and coach Bob Simpson dies aged 89 | Bob simpson

Former Australian cricket captain and highly successful coach, Bob Simpson, has passed away at the age of 89 in Sydney. Cricket Australia confirmed his death on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Simpson is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Australian cricket history, having played a pivotal role in the team’s resurgence in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Bob Simpson Playing Career

Born Robert Baddeley Simpson on February 3, 1936, he was affectionately known as Bobby or Simmo. Simpson made his Test debut for Australia in 1957 against South Africa. A versatile all-rounder, he became a formidable opening batsman throughout the 1960s, scoring 4,869 runs in 62 Tests at an average of 46.81, including 10 centuries and 27 fifties.

He also took 71 wickets as a handy leg-spin bowler and was renowned for his exceptional fielding, particularly in the slips.

Simpson captained the Australian team from 1963-64 to 1967-68. One of his most memorable moments as a player came in 1964 when he scored a marathon 311 runs against England at The Oval, an innings that lasted over 12 hours.

He initially retired from the game in 1968 but made a sensational comeback at the age of 41 in 1977 to lead Australia again during the World Series Cricket era, demonstrating his immense dedication to the sport.

The Architect of a Golden Era: Coaching Success

In 1986, Simpson was appointed coach of the Australian team, a position he held until July 1996. At the time, the Australian team was struggling, having not won a Test series for three years and going 14 Tests without a victory. Under Simpson’s tutelage, alongside captain Allan Border, the team underwent a remarkable transformation.

His coaching tenure laid the foundation for what would become a “golden era” for Australian cricket. Key achievements during his time as coach include:

Winning the 1987 World Cup in India.

in India. Regaining The Ashes in England in 1989 .

. Overcoming the dominant West Indies on their home grounds in 1995, establishing Australia as the leading Test team in the world.

Simpson’s coaching philosophy focused on instilling discipline, professionalism, and a winning mentality, cultivating a core group of players who would continue Australia’s dominance for years after his retirement. He also served as a consultant for India during the 1999 World Cup.

Legacy and Tributes

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird paid tribute to Simpson, stating, “Bob Simpson was one of the greats of Australian cricket and this is a sad day for anyone fortunate to have watched him play or who benefited from his wisdom”. He further acknowledged Simpson’s service to the game, including his decision to come out of retirement to lead the team during a challenging period.

Simpson’s contributions to cricket were widely recognized throughout his life. He was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1965 and inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985.

He was also inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2006 and the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013. He received the Order of Australia, first as a Member in 1978 and later upgraded to Officer in 2007.