Foxconn (TPE: 2317) Poised for 11% Profit Jump as AI Server Boom Delivers Record Quarter | Foxconn Stock Price

Taiwan’s Foxconn is set to report an 11% year-over-year rise in second-quarter net profit, lifted by surging demand for artificial intelligence servers and record quarterly revenue, according to LSEG consensus estimates cited ahead of the print.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker—Apple’s top iPhone assembler and a key Nvidia server manufacturer—has flagged AI-driven strength in cloud and networking as the primary engine of its top-line performance.

Analysts expect April–June net profit to reach roughly T$38.8 billion ($1.30 billion), up from T$35.05 billion a year earlier, following a 15.8% jump in Q2 revenue to T$1.797 trillion that outpaced market forecasts on robust AI product sales.

Foxconn has been scaling AI server capacity with new facilities in Mexico and Texas, reinforcing positioning at the center of the global AI infrastructure buildout even as it maintains substantial China operations for iPhone assembly.

Management has balanced optimism with caution, highlighting geopolitical and exchange-rate headwinds that could affect full-year performance despite continued AI momentum. Shares have advanced this year, aided by the AI narrative, while investors look to the 3:00 p.m. Taipei earnings call for updated guidance on revenue trajectory, currency sensitivity, and visibility into AI server order flow.

Strategically, Foxconn’s diversification beyond traditional handset assembly—spanning AI servers, data center partnerships, and selective asset sales—positions it to capture multi-year compute demand tied to hyperscaler capex and enterprise AI adoption.

Near term, the focus is execution on AI server ramps and margin resilience amid tariff dynamics; medium term, the company’s manufacturing footprint and customer mix remain pivotal to sustaining growth through the current AI cycle.