FTSE 100 Opens Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Conclude, Assura Surges on Takeover Bid

The FTSE 100 started Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, buoyed by optimism surrounding the conclusion of high-level U.S.-China trade talks and a surge in Assura shares following a major takeover agreement. The index opened just shy of its record high after closing at 8,853.08 points on Tuesday, reflecting resilient investor sentiment despite broader economic uncertainties.

Global markets were closely watching the outcome of the latest round of U.S.-China negotiations in London. After two days of intensive discussions, officials from both countries announced a new “framework” to reinforce the trade truce established in Geneva last month.

The agreement, which now awaits final approval from President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping, aims to ease export restrictions and address key issues such as rare earth mineral supplies—critical to sectors like automotive, semiconductors, and defense. Market participants welcomed the progress, with Asian indices climbing and Wall Street extending its rally as hopes grew for a sustained reduction in trade tensions.

The positive momentum spilled over into London, where the FTSE 100’s early gains mirrored the upbeat tone in global equities. Investors are also anticipating the UK government’s spending review and upcoming U.S. inflation data, both of which could influence market direction in the days ahead.

One of the morning’s standout performers was Assura plc, whose shares jumped more than 2% after the healthcare property group’s board backed a £1.7 billion final cash offer from Sana Bidco, a consortium supported by KKR and Stonepeak.

The deal, which values Assura at a significant premium to its recent trading levels, comes after the company rejected a rival bid due to concerns over financial structure and execution risk. Shareholders are set to receive 60 pence per share in cash, plus previously declared interim dividends, marking a substantial return above the company’s average share price in recent months.

Elsewhere, oil prices edged lower as traders digested the implications of the U.S.-China trade framework and ongoing concerns about Chinese demand and OPEC+ production levels. Despite this, the broader mood in equity markets remains constructive, with investors encouraged by signs of easing geopolitical friction and renewed corporate dealmaking.

As the session unfolds, attention will remain fixed on macroeconomic updates and further developments in global trade policy, both of which will play a pivotal role in shaping the FTSE 100’s trajectory in the near term.