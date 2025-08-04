FTSE 100: Shares Rebound Sharply as Lloyds Surges on Supreme Court Motor Finance Ruling | Lloyds stock price

The FTSE 100 staged a robust recovery in Monday trading, driven by renewed risk appetite and a standout performance from Lloyds Banking Group following a pivotal Supreme Court judgment in the motor finance sector.

Investors pushed the blue-chip index higher as relief swept through the banking and automotive finance industries, alleviating concerns over potential liabilities and legal uncertainties.

Lloyds Banking Group shares led the charge, jumping over 6% in the opening session. The boost followed a Supreme Court decision seen as highly favourable for lenders involved in motor finance agreements, clarifying the application of specific consumer credit regulations and shielding banks from a wave of costly compensation claims.

The resolved legal risk ignited a wave of buying across the sector, with financials and related stocks outperforming the broader market.

The ruling comes at a critical juncture for both Lloyds and the FTSE 100. Recent market volatility, driven by interest rate speculation and mixed economic data, had kept investors cautious. The Supreme Court’s judgment provided much-needed clarity, reinforcing the stability of the UK’s retail banking sector and restoring confidence among institutional and retail investors alike.

The FTSE 100’s momentum was further supported by positive trading updates from a handful of other major names in the index. However, it was the legal clarity in the motor finance landscape that set the tone for today’s session.

Market participants interpreted the news as a positive harbinger for regulated sectors facing regulatory scrutiny, signalling a return to fundamentals after an extended period of legal uncertainty.