FTSE 100 Slips as HSBC Profits Disappoint, BAE Systems Raises Guidance on Defense Surge

London’s FTSE 100 retreated 0.43% to 9,081.44 by midday on July 30, 2025, following a mix of heavyweight corporate results that underscored ongoing pressure in the financial sector even as defense stocks rallied on robust outlook revisions.

HSBC Holdings reported a sharp 26% decline in pretax profit to $15.8billion for the first half of the year, missing analyst expectations. The drop was largely attributed to a $2.1billion impairment stemming from its stake in China’s Bank of Communications and persistent issues in Hong Kong’s commercial real estate sector.

Profit after tax fell 30% year-over-year to $12.4billion, while the bank’s return on average tangible equity slipped to 14.7% from 21.4% the previous year. Despite the miss, HSBC announced a fresh $3billion share buyback but saw its shares slide nearly 5% in morning trading.

In contrast, BAE Systems lifted market sentiment in the defense segment, upgrading its full-year guidance after a strong first half.

The company now anticipates sales growth of 8% to 10% and underlying earnings (EBIT) growth of 9% to 11% for 2025, up from its prior range, reflecting a 13% jump in first-half earnings on the back of mounting global military orders. BAE Systems’ shares have surged 59% in 2025 as defense budgets rise worldwide amid heightened geopolitical risk.

Investor attention remains focused on sector divergences as other defensives like Rolls-Royce and AstraZeneca added support to the index.

However, broader concerns about global economic resilience—fueled by bank profit disappointments, ongoing interest rate uncertainty, and China-related risk—continue to weigh on market sentiment.

The FTSE’s international orientation offers some buffer against domestic headwinds, but today’s results highlight the challenges and opportunities faced by the index’s biggest players in a turbulent macro environment.