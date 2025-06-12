GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) Stock Climbs, Closing with Solid Gains on the NYSE | GE Stock

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) continued its impressive upward trajectory on the New York Stock Exchange, closing Thursday’s session with a solid gain that underscores robust investor confidence in the aviation and defense giant. The stock finished at $245.52 per share, marking an increase of $3.52, or 1.45% for the day. This performance reflects sustained buying pressure and signals the market’s positive outlook on GE Aerospace’s strategic direction and operational strength.

The session opened with a notable gap up from the previous close of $242.00, and the stock maintained elevated levels throughout the trading day. Despite a minor pullback over the past week—down 2.75%—GE Aerospace’s broader performance remains strikingly positive. Over the last month, the stock has climbed nearly 12%, and its six-month return stands at an impressive 48%.

Year to date, shares have surged 46%, while the one-year gain exceeds 51%. These metrics highlight the market’s bullish sentiment following GE’s transformation into a focused aerospace industry leader.

Behind this momentum is a series of strong financial performances and strategic wins. GE Aerospace recently reported robust first-quarter results, exceeding Wall Street expectations with double-digit revenue growth and a significant surge in earnings per share. The company’s commercial engines and services division continues to benefit from the global recovery in air travel, while its defense segment is buoyed by resilient demand and high-value contracts.

Institutional investors have taken notice, with nearly 75% of shares now held by major funds—an indicator of confidence in GE Aerospace’s long-term prospects.

The company’s backlog has surpassed $140 billion, providing strong visibility for future growth. Strategic investments in new technology, manufacturing, and sustainability initiatives further reinforce its competitive position in both commercial and military aviation markets.

As GE Aerospace capitalizes on industry tailwinds and executes its focused growth strategy, the stock’s solid gains on the NYSE reflect more than just short-term optimism—they represent a vote of confidence in the company’s ability to lead the next chapter of aerospace innovation and value creation.