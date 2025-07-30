Gen Threat Report Unmasks Surge in PharmaFraud Scams and the Evolving Face of Cybercrime in an AI-Powered World

Cybersecurity firm Gen has released a stark warning about the increasing sophistication and scale of online threats in its latest Q2 2025 Threat Report, which has captured the urgent attention of the digital security community.

According to the report, Gen successfully thwarted more than 1 million cyberattacks linked to an expansive international network of fake pharmacy websites, known as “PharmaFraud.” This new wave of scams leverages artificial intelligence to construct deceptive health sites, generate fraudulent content, and lure consumers into divulging sensitive medical or financial data.

The alarming growth of PharmaFraud underscores how cybercriminals are weaponizing AI to orchestrate campaigns at unprecedented scale. In just the last quarter, Gen documented a 21% rise in data breaches and a staggering 340% increase in financial scams tied to AI-driven tactics.

These platforms, often disguised as legitimate online pharmacies, use deepfake customer service, false reviews, and enticing offers on prescription drugs—only to either steal personal information or provide counterfeit goods.

Gen’s investigations also revealed a 317% surge in malicious push notifications and a 62% uptick in remote access intrusions exploiting major cloud services. Social media has become a prime vector, with 14% of all blocked attacks traced to scam campaigns propagated via Facebook ads and automated chatbots, further blurring the boundaries between genuine and fraudulent digital activity.

A technical milestone in the fight against cybercrime came when Gen neutralized “FunkSec,” the world’s first known AI-powered ransomware, through a public decryptor release. The company’s success highlights the effectiveness of rapid innovation and global law enforcement collaboration in countering next-generation threats.

The report’s findings illuminate a rapidly evolving threat landscape in which AI is the new battleground for both attackers and defenders. As the sophistication and volume of scams reach new heights, industry experts stress that strong digital vigilance and innovative security strategies are now imperative for individuals and organizations navigating an ever more perilous online world.