General Motors (GM) Posts Strong Q1 Results But Reassesses 2025 Outlook Due to Tariff Uncertainty

General Motors (GM) reported strong earnings for the first quarter of 2025. However, the company is reconsidering its financial expectations for the entire year due to concerns about possible auto tariffs. These tariffs were not included in GM’s original financial predictions for 2025.

Even with the good performance in Q1, GM is being careful about its future outlook. CFO Paul Jacobson said that “the potential future effects of tariffs could be considerable” and advised stakeholders to not depend on earlier forecasts.

GM plans to update its guidance as more information becomes available. To evaluate the possible tariff changes, the company postponed its conference call about the quarterly results to Thursday.

For the quarter ending March 31, GM earned $2.78 billion, or $3.35 per share. This is an increase from $2.98 billion, or $2.56 per share, from last year. Revenue also grew, rising to $44.02 billion from $43.01 billion. These results exceeded analyst expectations, with adjusted earnings per share at $2.78, compared to the expected $2.68.

The proposed tariffs, especially those from the Trump administration, create uncertainty for the auto industry. The administration announced a 25% tariff on all cars and parts made outside the United States. While the goal is to protect local manufacturers, these tariffs could disrupt supply chains and raise costs for parts that are hard to find in the U.S.

Experts warn that consumers might face higher prices because of these costs. Research indicates that new vehicle prices could rise significantly if manufacturers pass on the tariff costs, potentially hurting demand in an already tough market.

GM’s CEO Mary Barra has emphasized the company’s plan to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles. Despite this plan for innovation and domestic production, the risk of tariffs complicates an already unpredictable market.