Getty Images (GETY) posts Q2 loss and slight revenue miss as FX and merger costs weigh; guidance reaffirmed | GETY Stock Price

Getty Images reported a second-quarter net loss as currency headwinds and transaction expenses overshadowed modest top-line growth, with revenue landing just below consensus and earnings missing Street expectations.

The visual content marketplace posted revenue of about $234.9 million, up 2.5% year over year but roughly 0.6% below the Zacks consensus, while delivering an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share versus expectations for a $0.03 profit.

Management pointed to foreign exchange losses tied to the revaluation of euro-denominated debt and merger-related costs as primary drivers of the swing to a $34.4 million net loss from a $3.7 million profit a year ago, consistent with disclosures showing a $54.8 million FX hit and elevated other expenses in the quarter.

Mix trends were uneven: Editorial revenue rose 5.6% to $88.3 million, while Creative declined 5.1% to $130.8 million, and subscription revenue increased 3.7%, representing 53.5% of total sales.

Despite the miss, Getty reaffirmed full-year 2025 guidance, projecting revenue of $931 million to $968 million and adjusted EBITDA of $277 million to $297 million, framing the outlook against a tougher second-half comparison set and ongoing macro and industry-specific pressures.

The company also reiterated progress toward its pending merger with Shutterstock, which remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by year-end 2025.

Shares initially fell after hours on the earnings shortfall, reflecting investor focus on profitability and leverage amid a heavy debt load and ongoing transaction costs. With cash at $110.3 million and long-term debt of roughly $1.34 billion as of quarter-end, attention turns to execution on subscriptions, cost control, and regulatory milestones as management navigates FX volatility and integration planning.