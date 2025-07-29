The highly anticipated GNG Electronics IPO allotment process is set to conclude today, July 29, 2025. The IPO, which witnessed overwhelming investor interest with subscriptions nearing 148 times, has fueled considerable excitement in India’s equity market. Allotted shares will be credited to demat accounts by July 29, with the official listing slated for July 30 on both NSE and BSE.

The grey market premium (GMP) for GNG Electronics IPO stood around ₹94–₹95 this morning, reflecting robust demand and strong potential for listing gains. Although slightly down from earlier highs, the GMP remains among the most prominent for recently listed electronics sector IPOs, underscoring investor optimism.

Investors eager to check their allotment status can do so through several reliable channels:

Visit the website of the IPO registrar (Bigshare Services) or the BSE’s IPO allotment portal.

Enter your PAN, application number, or demat account details as requested.

Submit the required information to instantly view your allotment status.

Markets expect trading in GNG Electronics shares to be active post-listing, following the intense demand and solid fundamentals reported by the company. Successful applicants can expect shares to reflect in their demat accounts by the end of today, while those not allotted will receive refunds on or before July 30.

As the electronics sector remains a focal point in India’s growth narrative, all eyes are on GNG Electronics’ listing performance, which many see as a bellwether for future IPOs in 2025.