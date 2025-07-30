GNG Electronics Shares Soar 50% on Market Debut, Signal Investor Confidence in Refurbished Tech Sector | GNG Electronics Stock Price

GNG Electronics shares made a resounding entry into the Indian stock market today, debuting at ₹355 on the National Stock Exchange—representing a robust 50% premium over the issue price of ₹237.

The listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange opened at ₹350, maintaining similar strong gains. This exceptional start has pushed the company’s market capitalization beyond ₹4,000crore, underscoring investor enthusiasm for India’s largest refurbisher of laptops, desktops, and IT devices.

The ₹460.43crore initial public offering attracted overwhelming demand, with the overall subscription reaching an extraordinary 150 times. Interest from institutional buyers was particularly pronounced;

Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 266 times their allocated shares, while Non-Institutional Investors and retail investors subscribed at 226.4 and 47.36 times, respectively. Market watchers note that the actual listing price exceeded the already-strong grey market premium, indicating confidence well above pre-market estimates.

GNG Electronics, operating under the Electronics Bazaar brand, boasts an established global presence across 38 countries, including facilities in India, the United States, and the UAE.

The firm is recognized as Microsoft’s largest authorized refurbisher and a certified partner for leading technology giants Lenovo and HP. The company’s comprehensive business model—from sourcing and refurbishment to after-sales service—has cemented its leadership in the sector.