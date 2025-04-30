Google Aims to Finalize Gemini AI Deal with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) by Mid-2025

Google is trying to make a significant agreement with Apple to include its Gemini artificial intelligence technology in new iPhones. They hope to finalize this deal by the middle of this year.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed this during an antitrust trial, showing that the partnership between these two major tech companies may be growing.

If the deal goes through, Apple could use Google’s Gemini AI models in its new iPhone models. This could lead to new features that use generative AI. This agreement would benefit both companies: Apple would gain advanced AI capabilities for its devices, and Google would get its Gemini platform in the hands of millions of new users.

Apple has also talked to other AI providers, like OpenAI, to improve iOS features. However, using Gemini would give Apple users access to Google’s latest tools for text generation and summarization. This might enhance Siri and other Apple services.

Recent iOS developer betas have shown code mentioning both OpenAI and Google, suggesting that Apple is preparing for multiple AI integrations.

This potential deal would build on existing partnerships, like using Google’s search tech on Apple devices and adding Google’s visual search to the iPhone 16 series. A Gemini partnership could speed up the introduction of advanced AI features on iPhones, giving Apple a competitive advantage as more companies adopt generative AI.

There is no official agreement yet, but Google aims to reach a deal with Apple by mid-2025. This partnership would attract attention from regulators, competitors, and consumers, as it could change the landscape of AI-powered technology in the coming years.

In summary, Google’s pursuit of a deal with Apple highlights the increasing importance of generative AI in smartphones. If successful, it could create a new era of AI-driven experiences for iPhone users and strengthen ties between these two tech giants.