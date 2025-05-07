Google (GOOGL) Goes Nuclear After Committing to Three New Projects | GOOGL Share Price

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) made headlines on Wednesday after announcing a major commitment to fund the early-stage development of three advanced nuclear power projects in partnership with Elementl Power.

The move marks a significant escalation in Google’s strategy to secure reliable, carbon-free energy as the company’s data center and artificial intelligence operations drive unprecedented power demand.

Under the agreement, Google will provide initial capital to support the development of three U.S.-based nuclear sites, each targeting a minimum generation capacity of 600 megawatts. While the financial details and specific locations remain undisclosed, the projects are designed to help meet Google’s long-term goal of sourcing 24/7 clean energy for its global operations. Once operational, Google will have the option to purchase electricity from these facilities, further supporting its net-zero ambitions.

Elementl Power, founded in 2022, is a technology-agnostic developer aiming to bring over 10 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity online in the U.S. by 2035. The company will use Google’s funding for critical early steps, including site permitting, securing transmission rights, and negotiating power contracts.

Elementl has not yet committed to a specific reactor technology, instead pledging to select the most advanced design available when construction begins.

Google’s latest move underscores a broader trend among tech giants seeking advanced nuclear solutions to power their rapidly growing data centers. With artificial intelligence workloads pushing electricity consumption to new highs, reliable and scalable clean energy sources have become a top priority for the industry.

Google’s global head of data center energy, Amanda Peterson Corio, emphasized the importance of advanced nuclear technology, calling it “reliable, base-load, 24/7 energy” that is critical to both operational resilience and climate goals.

This partnership follows Google’s previous nuclear energy initiatives, including a 2023 deal with Kairos Power to procure energy from small modular reactors, with the first project expected online by 2030.

The collaboration with Elementl Power further cements Google’s position at the forefront of corporate efforts to accelerate the deployment of next-generation nuclear infrastructure.

Industry leaders say innovative partnerships like this are essential to mobilize the capital and expertise needed to bring new nuclear projects to market.

As Google and Elementl Power push forward, the energy and technology sectors will be watching closely to see how these projects shape the future of clean, reliable power for data-driven innovation.