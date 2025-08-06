Greggs and KFC Unveil Sausage Roll and Gravy Sharing Bucket in Bold Fast Food Collaboration | KFC

Greggs and KFC have teamed up to create a new dish they call the “culinary crossover of the century.” This dish is a sharing bucket that includes six Greggs sausage rolls and a tub of KFC’s famous gravy.

This collaboration marks the first time these two popular British brands have come together, responding to fans’ desire for a unique comfort food experience.

Fans can try the Greggs x KFC bucket for free at special pop-up events in London, Manchester, and Newcastle this week. Sales will also start through Uber Eats in various cities from August 15. Both brands are well-loved in the UK, where people eat more than one million Greggs sausage rolls and 15,000 litres of KFC gravy each day.

KFC’s brand manager stated that this cooperation meets fan requests, combining KFC’s popular gravy with Greggs’ tasty sausage rolls. Greggs shares the excitement and notes how well their snack pairs with KFC’s gravy.

This promotion is limited and will last for three days. Free samples will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, after which the sharing bucket will be sold for a limited time at £10. For fast food lovers in the UK, the Greggs and KFC partnership offers a new twist on classic snacks, creating curiosity and excitement among fans.