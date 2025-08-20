Growth Stocks Hit Hard: Reddit (RDDT), Roku (ROKU), Remitly (RELY), Coinbase (COIN), and Udemy (UDMY) Tumble on Market Rotation | RDDT Stock Price

A broad selloff in growth-oriented technology stocks sent several prominent companies sharply lower in afternoon trading, with Reddit (RDDT) down 6.4%, Roku (ROKU) falling 3.6%, Remitly (RELY) declining 4.9%, Coinbase (COIN) dropping 5.6%, and Udemy (UDMY) losing 3.4% amid heightened investor apprehension ahead of key Federal Reserve policy guidance.

Tech Selloff Reflects Profit-Taking Ahead of Fed Commentary

The decline was part of a broader retreat from growth stocks as investors positioned defensively before crucial Federal Reserve communications and amid mixed inflation signals clouding the economic outlook.

Major technology and semiconductor companies led the market lower, with shares of AMD, Intel, and other chip stocks experiencing significant pressure that weighed on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF.

The selloff particularly affected companies that have been beneficiaries of the “AI trade” and recent market advances, as investors appeared to be taking profits before receiving clearer guidance from Federal Reserve officials on future monetary policy direction.

Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Netflix also faced selling pressure as part of the broader rotation away from high-growth technology names.

Individual Stock Performance Varies

Reddit’s 6.4% decline came despite the social media platform’s strong year-to-date performance of 37.6%, with shares currently trading at $228.31, near their 52-week high of $246.50. Investors who purchased Reddit at its March 2024 IPO would still be sitting on substantial gains, with a $1,000 initial investment now worth approximately $4,526.

Coinbase’s 5.6% drop reflected broader cryptocurrency market weakness, while Roku and Udemy’s declines highlighted investor concerns about consumer discretionary spending and subscription-based business models amid economic uncertainty.

Buying Opportunity or Warning Sign?

Analysts suggest that steep price declines in quality stocks often create favorable buying opportunities, as the market tends to overreact to news and short-term sentiment shifts. However, the synchronized selling across multiple growth sectors suggests institutional repositioning rather than company-specific issues.

The afternoon selloff underscores the market’s sensitivity to Federal Reserve policy signals and reflects ongoing tension between growth and value investing strategies as economic conditions evolve. Investors are likely to remain cautious until receiving clearer guidance on interest rate policy and inflation trajectories.