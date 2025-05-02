GTA 6 Release Delayed: Rockstar Games Announces New Launch Date for May 26, 2026

Rockstar Games has officially announced that the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” (GTA 6) will now be released on May 26, 2026, marking a significant delay from its initially expected fall 2025 launch.

This news has been met with both disappointment and understanding from fans, as Rockstar emphasized the need for additional time to ensure the game meets the high quality standards expected by its global audience.

GTA 6

The delay follows a long period of anticipation, with the first trailer for GTA 6 released in December 2023, which quickly garnered significant attention. Since then, Rockstar has kept further details under wraps, fueling speculation about the game’s setting and features. GTA 6 is set in a modern-day version of Vice City and will feature the series’ first female lead character.

Rockstar’s decision to delay the game reflects its commitment to delivering a superior gaming experience. The company has a history of meticulous attention to detail and extensive development timelines, as seen with previous titles like “Red Dead Redemption 2”. This approach has contributed to the enduring success of the Grand Theft Auto series, with GTA 5 remaining one of the best-selling video games of all time.

The delay has had a financial impact on Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company. Shares initially dropped by up to 16% following the announcement, reflecting investor concerns about the potential impact on short-term revenue.

However, Take-Two has reassured stakeholders that it still expects strong financial results in fiscal years 2026 and 2027, driven by a robust release schedule and the eventual launch of GTA 6.

As fans await the new release date, Rockstar has promised to share more information about GTA 6 soon. The game’s launch in May 2026 is strategically timed, coming just after Memorial Day weekend in the United States, a prime slot for blockbuster releases.

Despite the delay, anticipation remains high, and the game is expected to be a major success upon its release.