Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Slashes Invesco QQQ Holding by 46.7% in Strategic Shift | QQQ Stock

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. has significantly reduced its investment in the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), one of the market’s most prominent exchange-traded funds. According to a recent filing, the advisory firm sold 1,349 shares, cutting its position by 46.7% during the first quarter. This move marks a notable portfolio adjustment for the firm, which manages a portfolio valued at over $246 million across 82 holdings.

The decision to trim its QQQ stake comes as the advisory firm continues to manage a diverse portfolio with top holdings in assets such as the Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and UFP Industries, Inc. The sale represents a strategic reallocation from one of the largest and most heavily traded ETFs, which tracks the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

The Invesco QQQ ETF remains a cornerstone for many institutional investors, with more than 3,500 firms holding positions. Collectively, these institutions own over 247 million shares of the ETF, making it a benchmark for exposure to the technology and growth sectors. The fund, which began trading in March 1999, is known for its passive management style, aiming to replicate the returns of the NASDAQ 100 Index.

This transaction occurred during a period of strong performance for QQQ, which has seen its share price climb over 13% in the past year. However, the broader market context shows the ETF recently experienced a slight pullback following a sustained rally.

Some market analysts suggest this could be due to investors taking profits after a significant run-up that pushed a key big-tech index into “overbought” territory. While Henrickson Nauta’s sale is a small fraction of QQQ’s total ownership, it reflects a tactical decision by one advisory firm amid evolving market dynamics.