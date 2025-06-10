Here Are the ASX 20, ASX 50, ASX 100, and ASX 200 Shares Being Added and Kicked Out in the June 2025 Quarterly Rebalance

The Australian share market is set for a significant reshuffling this month as S&P Dow Jones Indices announces its June 2025 quarterly rebalance. Effective prior to the open of trading on June 23, these changes will impact investors, fund managers, and companies across the ASX 20, ASX 50, ASX 100, and ASX 200 indices.

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the key inclusions and exclusions shaping the new landscape of Australia’s top equity benchmarks.

The ASX 20, the elite group of Australia’s largest listed companies, will see Brambles Limited join the index, replacing James Hardie Industries.

James Hardie’s removal follows a steep 30% decline from its 52-week high, driven by investor concerns over its proposed acquisition of AZEK Company. Brambles, in contrast, has surged over 17% year-to-date, reflecting robust performance in the supply chain solutions sector.

In the ASX 50, gold miner Evolution Mining will be added, taking the place of Pilbara Minerals. The lithium miner has faced headwinds amid volatile commodity prices and sector-specific challenges, while Evolution Mining’s steady growth and gold sector resilience have secured its elevation to the top 50.

The ASX 100 will experience a double change. Paladin Energy and Viva Energy Group will exit the index after their market capitalizations shrank due to share price drops of 53% and 40%, respectively, over the past year. Their spots will be filled by Perseus Mining, which has enjoyed a remarkable 64% rally, and Pinnacle Investment Management, up more than 50% in the same period. These additions underscore the ongoing strength in gold mining and investment management sectors.

For the broader ASX 200, two companies will be removed: healthcare provider Healius and coal miner Stanmore Resources, both suffering share price declines exceeding 40% in the last 12 months. They will be replaced by Austal, a shipbuilder whose shares have soared 157%, and Nick Scali, a furniture retailer up 34% year-on-year.

These changes highlight the dynamic nature of the Australian market, where sector rotation and company performance drive index composition.

This quarterly rebalance reflects evolving market trends and investor sentiment, ensuring that Australia’s leading indices remain representative of the nation’s economic strengths and investment opportunities. Investors are advised to review their portfolios in light of these changes, as index movements can influence fund flows and stock performance in the weeks ahead.