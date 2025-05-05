Stocks to Watch: DMart, SBI, NMDC, Indian Hotels, BSE, Tata Motors, M&M Among Shares in Focus Today

Investors are closely eyeing stocks such as DMart, State Bank of India (SBI), NMDC, Indian Hotels, BSE, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and others, with each playing a pivotal role in shaping today’s market sentiment.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today’s trade.

DMart: Steady Growth Amid Margin Challenges

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, posted a 2.6% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2025, reaching ₹619.71 crore. The company also reported a robust 17% rise in revenue from operations, totaling ₹14,462 crore.

However, sequential revenue dipped 7%, reflecting seasonal factors and a challenging retail environment. The EBITDA margin for the fiscal year slipped to 7.9%, primarily due to increased competition in the FMCG space and rising operational costs.

Despite these headwinds, DMart aggressively expanded its footprint, adding 50 new stores and focusing on non-metro markets, which showed healthy same-store sales growth.

Management has signaled a strategic pause to reassess operations, with a renewed focus on efficiency and a selective e-commerce push in urban centers. Investors are watching closely to see if DMart can maintain its growth momentum while improving profitability.

Indian Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coforge: Earnings on Radar

Indian Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Coforge are set to release their Q4 FY2025 results today, making them key stocks to watch.

Indian Hotels is expected to post double-digit revenue growth, supported by robust domestic travel and events demand, though margins may remain under pressure due to rising costs and ongoing investments in expansion.

M&M is anticipated to deliver strong results, with analysts projecting a 22.5% jump in standalone net profit and a 20% rise in revenue, driven by buoyant vehicle sales and improved product mix.

Key areas of focus include demand for tractors, passenger vehicles, electric vehicle bookings, and inventory management. Coforge’s results will be scrutinized for commentary on global IT spending and deal wins.

Banking Majors: Mixed Results from Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 14% year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax for the March quarter, with PAT at ₹3,551 crore, reflecting margin pressures and evolving credit demand.

Similarly, SBI, India’s largest lender, posted a 10% drop in net profit for Q4 FY25, amounting to ₹18,642 crore.

Both banks face challenges from narrowing net interest margins and a shifting lending landscape. Their management commentary on asset quality, loan growth, and future outlook will be crucial for banking sector sentiment.

NMDC: Production Surge Signals Strength

NMDC, the government-owned mining giant, recorded a 15% increase in iron ore production and a 3% rise in mineral sales in April.

These figures underscore the company’s operational resilience and continued demand in the metals sector, positioning NMDC as a key beneficiary of India’s infrastructure and manufacturing growth.

Azad Engineering: Secures Major International Deal

Azad Engineering announced a significant USD 53.5 million agreement with GE Vernova’s Steam Power Services division to supply precision airfoils for use in nuclear and thermal power sectors.

This contract not only boosts Azad Engineering’s order book but also highlights the growing global competitiveness of Indian engineering firms in high-precision manufacturing.

Tata Motors: Fundraising to Drive Growth

Tata Motors is set to raise up to ₹500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), reinforcing its commitment to strengthening its balance sheet and funding new initiatives, particularly in electric vehicles and next-generation mobility solutions.

BSE: Strategic Divestment

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to sell its entire 100% stake in BSE Institute (BIL) to AV Financial Experts Network for ₹16.9 crore, subject to pre-closing conditions. This move aligns with BSE’s strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core market infrastructure business.

JSW Steel: Regulatory Relief

JSW Steel received a positive boost after the revisionary authority annulled a ₹702 crore demand notice from the deputy director of mines, removing a significant regulatory overhang.

With a mix of earnings releases, strategic deals, and operational updates, today’s trading session is set to be highly dynamic.

These stocks represent the pulse of India’s growth story, and their performance will provide critical cues for market direction as investors navigate an evolving economic landscape.