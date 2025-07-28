Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPQ) Enterprise Set to Report Q3 Earnings as AI Momentum and Cost Controls Under Scrutiny | HP Stock Price

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is poised to announce its fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, September 3. As anticipation grows, market participants are keenly focused on whether the company can sustain the momentum built on the back of robust AI system demand and stringent cost-control initiatives.

Analysts forecast earnings per share of $0.37, a 17.8% decline from the $0.45 posted in the same quarter last year. Despite this year-over-year decrease, HPE has a recent history of outperforming Wall Street’s expectations, exceeding profit forecasts in three of the last four quarters.

The company’s outlook for Q3 revenue stands between $8.2 billion and $8.5 billion, reflecting confidence in its core segments: servers, hybrid cloud, and networking, as well as the continued integration of AI-driven solutions.

Investor attention is also trained on HPE’s operating margins, which have faced pressure amid increased investments in AI and automation. Still, recent quarters showed effective margin recovery efforts and sound execution within the server and hybrid cloud divisions. Strong AI conversion rates, reflected in an expanding backlog and pipeline, reinforce the narrative of HPE’s growing relevance in next-generation IT infrastructure.

For the full fiscal year ending in October, analyst consensus now projects HPE’s EPS will decline to $1.57, down 9.3% from last year, before rebounding by an expected 24.8% in 2026. The company’s ongoing cost reduction program, portfolio refinement, and focus on innovation are likely to be in the spotlight as executives provide forward guidance.

As HPE approaches its earnings release, shareholders and analysts will look for decisive signs that its AI-centric strategy and operational discipline can drive a return to consistent earnings growth in the coming quarters.