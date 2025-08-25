HighTower Advisors Increases Robinhood Holdings (hood) by 6.4% as Institutional Interest Surges | Hood Stock price

HighTower Advisors LLC expanded its position in Robinhood Markets Inc by 6.4% during the first quarter, adding 3,032 shares to bring its total holdings to 50,264 shares valued at $2.09 million. The investment advisory firm’s increased stake reflects growing institutional confidence in the commission-free trading platform amid strong financial performance.

The move by HighTower represents part of a broader pattern of institutional accumulation in Robinhood shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd demonstrated the most significant position increase, expanding its holdings by 286% to 5.74 million shares worth $239 million after purchasing an additional 4.26 million shares.

Several other institutional investors also boosted their Robinhood positions substantially. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake by 31.7% to 218,024 shares valued at $9.07 million, while Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position by 36.4% to 9,812 shares. New institutional entrants included Nuveen LLC with a $97.6 million stake and Virtu Financial LLC with $3.5 million in shares.

The institutional buying activity coincides with strong analyst sentiment following Robinhood’s impressive first-quarter earnings performance. The company reported earnings per share of $0.42, beating consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12, while revenue reached $989 million compared to analyst expectations of $893.93 million.

Analyst price targets have responded positively to the earnings beat, with multiple firms raising their objectives. Piper Sandler increased its target from $110 to $120 with an overweight rating, while Needham boosted its target from $71 to $120 with a buy rating. JMP Securities raised its target to $130 with a market outperform rating.

Robinhood shares have demonstrated exceptional momentum, trading at $109.32 with a 52-week range of $18.71 to $117.70. The stock’s 200-day moving average of $68.20 illustrates the substantial appreciation over recent months, supported by revenue growth of 45% year-over-year and net margins reaching 50.13%.

The combination of institutional accumulation and strong fundamental performance positions Robinhood favorably as the digital trading platform continues expanding its market presence and user base.

