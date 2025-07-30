Hims & Hers Health CLO Sells $150K in Shares as Stock Climbs After Tumultuous Month | HIMS Stock

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) traded sharply higher on Wednesday, closing at $64.84, up 7.58% for the day, as fresh insider trading activity caught investors’ attention.

The move comes as Soleil Boughton, Chief Legal Officer (CLO) of the digital health platform, sold 2,572 shares of Class A common stock on July 28, 2025, for a total transaction value of approximately $150,976 at an average sale price of $58.70 per share.

This insider sale is the latest in a series of executive stock transactions as Hims & Hers rebounds from a volatile period marked by legal controversies and robust trading volumes. Just weeks prior, the company’s stock experienced a dramatic drop following the termination of a high-profile partnership with Novo Nordisk, linked to allegations that Hims & Hers was promoting and selling unauthorized versions of the weight-loss drug Wegovy.

The repercussions included multiple securities class action lawsuits and a one-day decline of over 34% in the company’s share price.

Despite these headwinds, Hims & Hers has staged a substantial recovery, with the stock gaining more than 25% over the past week and hitting an intraday high of $72.98 earlier this year.

Analysts attribute the resurgence to improved investor sentiment and ongoing strength in the company’s telehealth and personalized care offerings, reflected in surging revenue projections and positive earnings momentum heading into the next quarterly report, scheduled for August 4.

Insider transactions such as Boughton’s are often closely monitored by market participants as potential signals of executive outlook. With regulatory scrutiny and class actions still looming, investors are keeping a close eye on future disclosures and leadership moves to gauge the company’s trajectory amid a rapidly evolving landscape.