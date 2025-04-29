Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Stock Skyrockets Over 18% Following Wegovy Collaboration

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) are rising today, with the stock price increasing by 18.26% to $33.68 as of April 29, 20254. This jump follows news of a partnership with Novo Nordisk, the company that makes the weight-loss drug Wegovy.

The stock opened at $37.94, peaked at $37.94, and dropped to a low of $32.96, with a trading volume of 84,380,8334.

Hims & Hers(NYSE: HIMS) Stock

The partnership aims to make obesity care more accessible and affordable for Americans. Hims & Hers members can now get Wegovy prescribed for as low as $599 per month through NovoCare Pharmacy. Hims & Hers, which previously offered alternatives to Wegovy, is now working with its competitor.

The stock is set to potentially break its record for a one-day gain of 31%, which was established on February 27, 20242. This collaboration with Denmark-based Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) includes both Wegovy and the diabetes drug Ozempic, both of which are approved by the FDA.