How Dangerous Are Growing Tensions Between Israel and Egypt?

Tensions between Israel and Egypt have reached a boiling point in recent weeks, raising concerns about the stability of their historic peace treaty and the potential for broader conflict in the Middle East.

The situation has been exacerbated by disputes over military activities in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, accusations of treaty violations, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As both nations exchange accusations, the stakes for regional security and diplomatic relations are higher than ever.

The Root of the Conflict

At the heart of the escalating tensions lies the Sinai Peninsula, a region that has long been a flashpoint for disputes between Israel and Egypt. Israeli officials have accused Egypt of exceeding troop limits stipulated by the 1979 Camp David Accords, citing an increase in military deployments and infrastructure development in northern Sinai.

These claims include allegations of expanded port facilities, extended airport runways, and a buildup of armored divisions near the Gaza border.

Egypt, however, has strongly denied these accusations, asserting that its actions are within the framework of treaty amendments made to address counterterrorism efforts in Sinai.

Egyptian officials argue that their military presence is necessary to combat militant groups in the region and maintain national security. They also accuse Israel of using misleading media reports to incite tensions and undermine Egypt’s role as a stabilizing force in the region.

Gaza’s Role in Heightened Tensions

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has further strained relations between Cairo and Jerusalem. Since October 2023, when Hamas launched a major assault on Israel, Gaza has been at the center of a devastating war.

Israel’s military operations have displaced large portions of Gaza’s population, leading to fears that Palestinians could be forcibly relocated into Egyptian territory—a scenario Cairo has repeatedly rejected as a “red line.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has publicly condemned any plans for mass displacement from Gaza, emphasizing that such actions would threaten Egypt’s national security. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have expressed frustration with what they perceive as Egypt’s lack of cooperation in addressing security concerns along their shared border.

Economic and Diplomatic Fallout

The growing tensions are not confined to military and security issues; they are also taking a toll on Egypt’s economy and diplomatic standing. The ongoing conflict has disrupted trade routes through the Suez Canal, a critical source of revenue for Egypt. Additionally, instability along its borders with Gaza has heightened fears of renewed insurgencies in Sinai, further straining Egypt’s already fragile economy.

Diplomatically, both nations have taken steps that signal a deterioration in their relationship. Israel has delayed accepting Egypt’s proposed ambassador, while Cairo has refrained from naming a successor to its envoy in Tel Aviv. This mutual diplomatic freeze underscores the deep mistrust between the two governments.

The Risk of Escalation

While both nations have so far avoided direct military confrontation, the risk of escalation remains high. Misinformation on social media and inflammatory rhetoric from both sides have fueled public anger and heightened tensions. Analysts warn that even a minor incident could spiral into a larger conflict, jeopardizing decades of peace between the two nations.

For Egyptian President Sisi, maintaining a tough stance against Israel may serve domestic political purposes by rallying nationalist sentiment. However, this strategy carries significant risks if it provokes an aggressive response from Israel.

Similarly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure from hardliners within his government to take a firm stance against perceived Egyptian violations.