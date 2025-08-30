How Much Will Your Social Security Payment Increase in September 2025?

Social Security recipients can expect a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) starting with their September 2025 payments, marking an important financial boost for millions of Americans.

This annual adjustment affects over 72.5 million beneficiaries and helps protect their purchasing power against inflation and rising living costs.

Who Gets the 2.5% Social Security Increase?

The September 2025 COLA increase applies to nearly 68 million Social Security recipients and approximately 7.5 million SSI recipients. This includes people receiving:

Social Security retirement benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)

Survivor benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Those who receive both Social Security and SSI will see the adjustment applied to both benefit types, providing comprehensive protection against inflation.

How Much Extra Money Will You Receive?

While the 2.5% COLA percentage is uniform across all beneficiaries, the actual dollar increase varies depending on each individual’s current benefit amount. Here’s how to calculate your personal increase:

Calculation Formula: Current monthly benefit × 0.025 = Monthly increase

Example Calculations:

If you receive $1,500 monthly: $1,500 × 0.025 = $37.50 increase

If you receive $2,000 monthly: $2,000 × 0.025 = $50.00 increase

If you receive $2,500 monthly: $2,500 × 0.025 = $62.50 increase

The increase will be reflected in your September 2025 payment, providing immediate financial relief.

Additional 2025 Social Security Changes

Beyond the COLA increase, the Social Security Administration announced several other important adjustments for 2025:

Higher Earnings Limits

Maximum Taxable Earnings: The wage base will rise to $176,100 in 2025, up from previous limits. This means higher earners will pay Social Security taxes on more of their income.

Earnings Test Adjustments:

Workers under full retirement age may earn up to $23,400 before benefit reductions apply

before benefit reductions apply For those reaching full retirement age in 2025, the threshold increases to $62,160

No earnings limit exists for workers already at full retirement age

Benefit Reduction Rules

If you work while receiving Social Security before full retirement age:

$1 is deducted for every $2 earned above the $23,400 limit

above the $23,400 limit $1 is deducted for every $3 earned above the $62,160 limit (for those reaching full retirement age)

When Will You Receive Your Increase Information?

Beneficiaries will receive detailed COLA information through their my Social Security accounts in December 2024. The Social Security Administration has improved these notices by:

Using plain language for better understanding

Including personalized payment amounts

Providing clear deduction details

Showing effective dates for all changes

This one-page notice makes it easier for recipients to understand exactly how their September 2025 benefits will change.

Political Commitment to Social Security Protection

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Social Security benefits. “One thing I said and I gave my word,” Trump stated. “We’re not going to hurt anybody on Medicaid, Medicare or Social Security. We’re doing great on Social Security, and we’re going to protect it.”

Recent Republican legislation, including the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, provides seniors with temporary tax deductions of up to $6,000, which may slightly increase disposable income for some beneficiaries.

However, economist Laurence Kotlikoff noted that low-income retirees may see minimal benefit from these tax deductions. “If a person is low income and their tax rate is low to begin with, they will not get much of a tax break from the deductible,” Kotlikoff explained.