How to Check Your 2025 Federal or State Refund Status

As the tax filing deadline approaches, millions of Americans are eager to track their federal and state tax refunds. Whether you filed early or closer to the April 15 deadline, knowing how to check your refund status can save you time and provide peace of mind. Here’s a step-by-step guide to checking your 2025 federal or state refund status.

How to Track Your Federal Tax Refund

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers several tools to help taxpayers monitor their federal tax refund status. The most reliable and fastest methods include:

1. IRS “Where’s My Refund?” Tool

The IRS provides an online tracker called Where’s My Refund? that allows you to check the status of your refund. This tool updates daily, typically overnight, and shows one of three statuses:

Received: Your return has been received and is being processed.

Your return has been received and is being processed. Approved: Your refund has been approved and is ready for issuance.

Your refund has been approved and is ready for issuance. Sent: Your refund has been sent either via direct deposit or as a paper check.

To use this tool, you’ll need:

Your Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Filing status (e.g., single, married, head of household).

The exact dollar amount of your expected refund.

You can access the tracker 24 hours after e-filing or four weeks after mailing a paper return.

2. IRS2Go Mobile App

For those who prefer mobile access, the IRS2Go app is available for both iOS and Android devices. It offers the same tracking capabilities as the online tool and is updated daily.

3. Automated Phone System

If you prefer calling, the IRS provides an automated phone system at 800-829-1954. Follow the prompts to check your refund status.

Processing Timelines

Refunds for electronically filed returns are typically issued within 21 days, while paper returns may take up to eight weeks. Delays can occur if there are errors in your return or if additional review is required.

Checking Your State Tax Refund

State tax refunds are managed by individual state taxation departments. While processes vary by state, most states offer online tools similar to the IRS’s Where’s My Refund?. To check your state refund:

Visit your state’s taxation department website.

Provide details such as your SSN, filing status, and refund amount.

Follow the instructions on the website to track your refund.

Some states also offer mobile apps or phone systems for tracking refunds.

Common Reasons for Delayed Refunds

Several factors can cause delays in receiving your tax refund:

Errors in your tax return.

Missing documentation.

Outstanding tax debts or other liabilities.

Additional review is required by the IRS or state taxation department.

If you encounter issues, you may receive a notification requesting further information or corrections.

Additional Tips

Ensure that your bank account details are accurate if you opt for direct deposit. If you filed a paper return, consider switching to e-filing next year for faster processing. Keep copies of your tax return and confirmation emails from tax software providers for reference.

By using these tools and following the guidelines above, you can stay updated on your federal or state tax refund status efficiently and securely.