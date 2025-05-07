HSBC Holdings PLC Acquires 16,569 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

HSBC Holdings PLC has taken a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS), acquiring 16,569 shares valued at approximately $891,000 during the fourth quarter.

This move, disclosed in the company’s latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, highlights HSBC’s growing interest in the digital health sector and Doximity’s expanding role as a leading cloud-based platform for medical professionals.

Doximity, often described as the “LinkedIn for doctors,” provides digital tools for healthcare professionals to collaborate, stay informed, and manage patient care. The company has seen significant institutional interest, with major investors such as Vanguard Group and FMR LLC also increasing their stakes in recent quarters.

As of the latest filings, institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own over 87% of Doximity’s outstanding shares, underscoring confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Recent analyst coverage reflects a generally positive outlook for Doximity. The stock currently holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with a consensus price target of $65.39. While some analysts have trimmed their targets in response to broader market conditions, others have upgraded their outlook, citing Doximity’s strong financial performance and innovative product offerings.

Doximity’s share price has demonstrated resilience, trading above $56 per share as of late April 2025-more than doubling from its level a year earlier. The company’s robust growth, combined with continued institutional backing, positions it well within the competitive digital health landscape.

HSBC’s investment signals continued institutional confidence in Doximity’s ability to deliver value as the healthcare sector increasingly embraces digital transformation.