Hulu App Officially Shutting Down as Disney Moves to Unify Streaming Platforms

Disney has confirmed it will shut down the standalone Hulu app by 2026, marking the end of an era in streaming and signaling a significant consolidation strategy for the entertainment giant.

After nearly two decades of operation, Hulu’s core offerings and exclusive content will be fully integrated into Disney+, creating a single, comprehensive streaming destination for subscribers.

The announcement came directly from Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston during a recent quarterly earnings call. They emphasized that this move is designed to “fully integrate Hulu into Disney+,” providing subscribers with a seamless experience that includes top-tier entertainment, family programming, live sports, and news all under one digital roof.

The transition is expected to streamline Disney’s digital library, boost user engagement, and drive higher advertising revenue through operational efficiency.

As part of this merger, Disney is actively working on redesigning the Disney+ user interface and introducing “exciting new features” to enhance personalization and convenience. The overhaul aims to attract new subscribers and retain existing ones amid intensifying competition in the streaming marketplace. The updated Disney+ app will feature a polished, more intuitive homepage, and a broader array of content previously exclusive to Hulu.

While the Hulu app is set for discontinuation, existing subscribers won’t lose access to their favorite shows or movies. All Hulu-exclusive titles and original series will be migrated to Disney+ to ensure continuity for fans. Disney’s leadership has expressed confidence that this unified streaming strategy will result in higher engagement, reduced subscriber churn, and improved profitability.

This move represents one of the most significant shifts in the streaming landscape in recent years, highlighting Disney’s commitment to adapting its business model for the evolving demands of digital audiences and signaling a new phase for the company in the broader entertainment sector.