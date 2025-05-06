Hyperscale Data (NYSE: GPUS): Hyperscale Data Stock Soars to Record One-Day Gain After Preliminary Q1 Revenue Tops $25 Million

Shares of Hyperscale Data (NYSE: GPUS) experienced a significant rise on Monday, the largest single-day gain in the company’s nearly 30-year history. This surge followed news that the company’s preliminary revenue for the first quarter of 2025 exceeded $25 million.

This positive announcement, along with an optimistic annual outlook, excited investors and drew attention on Wall Street.

On monday, the stock opened at $3.17 and peaked at $8.48, marking an increase of over 450% before it closed at $4.09. At its highest point, the stock was nearly 300% above the previous day’s closing price. This remarkable increase highlighted a shift in investor sentiment and a surge in trading activity.

The preliminary first-quarter revenue of $25 million is a notable achievement and supports the company’s ambitious full-year guidance of $115 million to $125 million. CEO William B. Horne mentioned strong growth in key areas, including real estate and crane services, though detailed information about each segment was not provided.

The quarter also included a one-time gain of about $9.7 million from the deconsolidation of Avalanche International. While this item boosts the overall results, the main driver behind the positive outlook is the strong operational growth.

Hyperscale Data is undergoing a major transformation, focusing more on artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. The company plans to turn its Michigan facility into a cutting-edge AI data center to meet the growing demand for AI services. Management is also working on selling off non-essential assets to enhance focus on high-growth areas and long-term value.

Additionally, the company continues operations in real estate, equipment rental, fintech, and limited digital asset mining, with its Sentinum subsidiary mining 56 Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2025.

The significant rise in GPUS shares shows a mix of renewed investor confidence, speculative trading, and hope for the company’s future in AI infrastructure. However, the company has risks to consider. Its financials show negative profit margins and a high debt-to-equity ratio near 14.

While the market is currently optimistic about Hyperscale’s strategy and early results, maintaining strong performance in the AI sector will be crucial for keeping investor trust and justifying its higher valuation.