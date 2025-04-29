IBM Announces $150 Billion Investment to Supercharge U.S. Quantum Computing Ambitions

IBM has announced a $150 billion investment in the United States over the next five years. This large investment aims to support the American economy and strengthen IBM’s role in advanced computing, especially in quantum computing and mainframes.

The company, based in Armonk, New York, will spend over $30 billion on research, development, and manufacturing of its advanced mainframe and quantum computers in the U.S. IBM’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, emphasized the company’s long history of supporting American jobs and manufacturing.

He stated, “We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago. With this investment, we ensure that IBM remains the center of the world’s most advanced computing and AI technologies.”

This investment boosts IBM’s efforts in quantum computing, which is expected to change industries and solve problems that traditional computers cannot handle. IBM already has what it claims is the largest fleet of quantum computers in the world.

The company plans to keep designing and building these complex machines in the U.S. They believe that advancements in quantum computing will improve American competitiveness, create jobs, and enhance national security.

Their Quantum Network allows nearly 300 Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, and national labs to access these systems, serving over 600,000 active users.

This announcement comes as other major technology companies also invest significantly in U.S. operations. Companies like Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company have made similar commitments to grow their presence in the U.S. IBM’s investment follows the news that it lost 15 government contracts due to federal budget cuts.

Despite these setbacks, IBM’s $150 billion promise shows its strategy to lead in areas like AI and quantum computing. This builds on its tradition of innovation, including manufacturing mainframes in Poughkeepsie, New York, which handle a large share of global transactions.

This investment demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing technology and creating economic opportunities in the United States.