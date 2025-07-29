IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Standalone Net Profit Falls 68% to Rs 684 Crore, But Beats Estimates | indusind bank share

IndusInd Bank reported a sharp 68% decline in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with profits dropping to Rs 684 crore as slowing loan growth and elevated provisions weighed on performance.

Despite the steep year-on-year fall in profits, the results surpassed market expectations, providing some relief to investors following a turbulent period for the private lender.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) for the first quarter of FY26 fell 14% YoY to Rs 4,640 crore. While the contraction in core lending income reflects a challenging operating environment, IndusInd Bank’s reported NII outpaced consensus estimates. Analyst forecasts had pegged NII at Rs 4,279 crore and net profit at Rs 559 crore, underscoring the bank’s ability to contain downside risks despite the volatile macroeconomic backdrop.

Investor sentiment toward IndusInd Bank has been cautious since the previous quarter, when the lender posted its largest-ever quarterly loss, driven by a nearly Rs 2,000-crore hit from misaccounted internal derivative trades.

The latest results, though significantly weaker year over year, demonstrate an improvement in transparency and a proactive approach to provisioning.

Market participants are closely watching management’s efforts to stabilize the bank’s loan book and maintain asset quality as the sector faces ongoing economic headwinds.

With Q1 results narrowly beating analyst estimates, IndusInd Bank appears to be on a cautious but steady path toward recovery, attempting to restore confidence after an exceptionally difficult year for the institution.