Intel CEO Faces GOP Scrutiny Over China Ties Amid $8 Billion CHIPS Act Grant | INTC

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is under intense scrutiny from Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who has demanded answers about Tan’s extensive business ties to China and the potential national security implications as Intel receives nearly $8billion in federal funding through the CHIPS Act.

Cotton’s concerns center on Lip-Bu Tan’s longstanding investments in hundreds of Chinese companies, including at least eight with alleged connections to China’s People’s Liberation Army, according to recent investigations.

Through his San Francisco-based venture firm, Walden International, Tan is said to have invested more than $200million in Chinese tech and semiconductor firms since 2012, with multiple investments overlapping with entities tied to the Chinese government and military.

This inquiry comes at a sensitive time for Intel, which is the largest recipient of CHIPS Act funding, recently awarded the biggest single grant intended to boost domestic U.S. semiconductor production and safeguard critical supply chains.

Senator Cotton, in a formal letter to Intel’s board chairman Frank Yeary, questioned if Intel’s leadership was aware of legal issues facing Cadence Design Systems—where Tan was CEO during illicit exports of design automation technology to a Chinese military university from 2015 to 2021—and whether steps were taken to mitigate related risks.

Cotton also pressed for clarity on whether Intel had required Tan to divest from Chinese firms with military or Communist Party links and if all relevant affiliations were disclosed, particularly in light of Intel’s involvement in sensitive U.S. defense contracts and secure microelectronics programs.

Intel and Lip-Bu Tan have responded by emphasizing their commitment to U.S. national security and their role within the country’s defense ecosystem, confirming that both are addressing lawmakers’ concerns directly.

The episode comes amid heightened bipartisan attention to the security of the semiconductor industry and a renewed focus on vetting the foreign entanglements of U.S. critical infrastructure leaders.

Cotton has set an August 15 deadline for responses, and the ongoing scrutiny underscores the stakes for Intel as it seeks to balance major federal backing with strict compliance and transparency demands from Washington.