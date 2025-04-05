Iran’s Currency Falls to Record Low Against the Dollar as Tensions Run High

Iran’s currency, the rial, has plummeted to an unprecedented low against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,043,000 rials per dollar on April 5, 2025. This historic decline comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington and years of economic strain exacerbated by international sanctions.

The situation has created widespread uncertainty in Iran’s financial markets and intensified economic hardships for its citizens.

The Current Economic Crisis

The latest drop in the rial follows Iran’s return to work after the Persian New Year, Nowruz, a period during which currency exchanges were closed, and informal street trading dominated. As official trading resumed, the rial’s value fell even further, signaling that this new low may persist.

On Ferdowsi Street in Tehran, a central hub for currency exchanges, traders turned off their electronic rate displays due to the rapid and unpredictable fluctuations in the exchange rate.

The rial’s depreciation is part of a long-term trend. In 2015, during the Iran nuclear deal, the rial traded at 32,000 to the dollar. However, following former U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement in 2018 and the subsequent “maximum pressure” campaign targeting Iran’s economy, the rial has steadily weakened.

The current exchange rate represents a staggering collapse from those earlier levels.

Key Factors Behind the Rial’s Decline

Several factors have contributed to this sharp depreciation: