Iran’s Currency Falls to Record Low Against the Dollar as Tensions Run High

Iran’s currency, the rial, has plummeted to an unprecedented low against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,043,000 rials per dollar on April 5, 2025. This historic decline comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington and years of economic strain exacerbated by international sanctions.
The situation has created widespread uncertainty in Iran’s financial markets and intensified economic hardships for its citizens.
The Current Economic Crisis
The latest drop in the rial follows Iran’s return to work after the Persian New Year, Nowruz, a period during which currency exchanges were closed, and informal street trading dominated. As official trading resumed, the rial’s value fell even further, signaling that this new low may persist.
On Ferdowsi Street in Tehran, a central hub for currency exchanges, traders turned off their electronic rate displays due to the rapid and unpredictable fluctuations in the exchange rate.
The rial’s depreciation is part of a long-term trend. In 2015, during the Iran nuclear deal, the rial traded at 32,000 to the dollar. However, following former U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement in 2018 and the subsequent “maximum pressure” campaign targeting Iran’s economy, the rial has steadily weakened.
The current exchange rate represents a staggering collapse from those earlier levels.
Key Factors Behind the Rial’s Decline
Several factors have contributed to this sharp depreciation:
- Sanctions and Economic Isolation: International sanctions have severely restricted Iran’s ability to sell oil and access foreign currency reserves. The sanctions have also targeted key sectors of Iran’s economy, such as energy and banking.
- Political Tensions with the U.S.: Renewed hostilities between Tehran and Washington have further destabilized Iran’s economy. President Trump’s second term has seen a continuation of aggressive policies, including sanctions on Iranian crude oil exports and military actions targeting Iranian-backed groups in the region.
- Inflation and Economic Mismanagement: Years of high inflation and poor economic governance have eroded public confidence in the national currency. The impeachment of Finance Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati in March 2025 over accusations of economic mismanagement underscores these challenges.
- Public Unrest: Economic hardships have fueled widespread frustration among Iranians. Many citizens are converting their savings into hard currencies, gold, or other tangible assets to protect their wealth from further devaluation.