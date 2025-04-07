IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025: Who Gets Their Deposit Between April 7 and 13?

As the April 15 deadline for IRS tax filing approaches, taxpayers are eagerly anticipating their refunds.

The IRS has provided an estimated schedule for when refunds might be expected, particularly for those filing during the peak season from late March through April 15. Here’s what you need to know about receiving your tax refund between April 7 and 13, 2025.

The IRS typically issues most refunds within 21 days of accepting your tax return. However, for the 2025 tax season, the IRS has announced a staggered distribution schedule to manage processing demands. If you filed your return by April 7, 2025, and chose direct deposit, you could expect your refund to arrive by April 28, 2025. For those opting for a paper check, the wait might extend to June 6, 2025.

Who Qualifies for a Refund in This Period?

Taxpayers who file their returns during this peak season, particularly those who e-file and choose direct deposit, are likely to receive their refunds within this timeframe. Here are some key factors that could influence your refund:

: E-filing your return ensures faster processing compared to mailing a paper return. The IRS processes electronic returns more quickly, often within 21 days of acceptance. Refund Delivery Method : Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive your refund. If you choose to have your refund mailed as a paper check, expect a longer wait.

: Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive your refund. If you choose to have your refund mailed as a paper check, expect a longer wait. Tax Credits : Claiming certain credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) can delay your refund. The IRS must verify these credits before issuing refunds, which can push the timeline into April or even May.

: Claiming certain credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) can delay your refund. The IRS must verify these credits before issuing refunds, which can push the timeline into April or even May. Filing Date: The earlier you file, the earlier you could receive your refund. However, filing during the peak season means you’re part of a large volume of returns being processed, which can slightly extend the wait.

Maximizing Your Refund

To ensure you receive your refund as soon as possible, consider these strategies:

: Maintain detailed records of expenses that could qualify for deductions or credits. Stay Informed About Tax Law Changes: Tax laws can change, so stay updated on any new credits or deductions you might be eligible for.

Checking Your Refund Status

You can track your tax refund using the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund?” tool on IRS.gov. Status updates appear within 24 hours of e-filing or 4 weeks after mailing. Alternatively, download the IRS2Go app or call the automated IRS refund hotline at 800-829-1954.